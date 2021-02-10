Here’s the ticket to driver and pedestrian safety: Stay alert, make eye contact — and obey stop signs

During a recent two-week emphasis on pedestrian safety that focused on both education and enforcement, Edmonds police issued 133 warnings and 155 citations.

The most common violation? RCW 46.61.190 — otherwise known as failing to stop at a stop sign.

The effort, which ended Feb. 7, was focused on a five-block radius of 5th Avenue and Main Street, “a known area of resident concern,” Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure said.

In the educational phase, officers spent time contacting pedestrians and nearby businesses and educating them on Washington State laws relating to pedestrians. “We also handed out informational fliers and had many great conversations with the public,” McClure said. “Many we spoke with were appreciative that we were spending some time intentionally focusing on pedestrian safety. Many of the businesses were also very thankful and asked for extra fliers that they could post at their business.”

As for those stop sign violations, “many drivers would approach the given intersection, slow down slightly until they perceived it to be clear, and then continue into the intersection,” McClure said. “Failing to come to a full stop creates a significant safety risk for all vehicles and pedestrians at that intersection. Several pedestrians were also stopped and warned for violations.”

What advice do police have for both pedestrians and motorists to stay safe? “The best thing that you can do is remain alert and avoid distractions,” McClure said. “Even pedestrians can put themselves in harm’s way by keeping eyes down on their phone instead of the intersection they are approaching. Drivers and pedestrians should all be stopping at intersections and making eye contact with each other before anyone moves forward. This simple task can not only avoid a possible ticket, but will also help increase the safety on our roadways.”