Janelle Cass announces run for Edmonds City Council Position 2 seat

Edmonds small business owner and Air Force veteran Janelle Cass announced Sunday she is running for Edmonds City Council Position 2.

The 48-year-old Cass, who owns Ohana Hyperbarics on 5th Avenue South, also serves on the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Council Position 2 is currently held by Luke Distelhorst, who was appointed in January 2020 to fill the remainder of Mike Nelson’s term when Nelson was elected mayor in 2019. Distelhorst has announced he will seek election to retain the seat.

Cass holds a degree in civil and environmental engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, where she served as a bioenvironmental engineer.After the Air Force, she worked for 12 years in the Federal Aviation Administration, performing environmental impact analysis and community outreach for aviation construction and air space projects.

Cass, who grew up in Seattle, said she moved to Edmonds in 2007 to raise her family. In her campaign announcement, she said she wants to serve on city council “to preserve the Edmonds we know and love,” and pledges to use her business and professional experience to promote financial and environmental stewardship.

In her spare time, Cass said she enjoys sailing and fishing, and she stays connected to her Polynesian heritage by dancing with a local Hula Hālau school.

You can learn more about Cass on her election Facebook page.

In addition to City Council Position 2, Positions 1 and 3 are up for election this year. Position 1 is held by Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, a retired transportation planner who has been on the council since 2012. Johnson has not yet said whether she is running for re-election but Edmonds Planning Board member Alicia Crank has launched her campaign for Position 1.

Position 3 is held by three-term Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, a retired state government manager who was first elected to the council in 2009.

Two others who have already announced their council campaigns — but have not yet declared which position they are running for — are former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott and community volunteer and local business owner Will Chen.

The primary election (for positions with three or more candidates) will be in August 2021 followed by the general election with the top two candidates in November.