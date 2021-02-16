League of Women Voters hosting Redistricting 101 training session Feb. 18

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting Redistricting 101 Speak Up School Training, starting with a remote one-hour session on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Every 10 years, the Washington State Redistricting Commission creates a new map of our legislative and congressional districts using the most recent census data. District lines must be adjusted to accommodate new population numbers and provide for fair and effective representation. This process offers residents and community organizations the opportunity to recommend changes to existing voting-district maps.

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is planning a series of events designed to involve residents and organizations in this important work. During the first event, on Feb. 18, the league will share basic information about the process and its importance. The featured speaker is Alison McCaffree, Redistricting Chair for the League of Women Voters of Washington.

Participants have two options for the sessions:

Each one-hour session will help participants learn:

About voting-district maps in Washington State

How these maps affect our voting power

How to provide individual input to the Redistricting Commission in 2021

Look for additional training this spring on:

How to write and deliver powerful personal testimony

How and when to testify to the Redistricting Commission

For more information, email lwvsccommunications@gmail.com, visit lwvsnoho.org or phone Karen Crowley at 425-387-5249.