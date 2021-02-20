Learn all about hydrangeas at Feb. 22 Edmonds Floretum meeting

“Hydrangea Species and Their Relatives in Seattle” is the topic of the Monday, Feb. 22 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting via Zoom.

You will learn how to recognize a hydrangea and see the variety of different shrubs and vines that are now available.

The speaker is Janet Egger, board member, at Seattle’s Dunn Gardens. Egger has been in horticulture since 1971 and has been a plant breeder since 1980. She holds a bachelor’s degree in botany and a masters in horticulture from UC Davis. She recently retired as head plant breeder for Terra Nova Nurseries, Inc. in Canby, Ore.

The Feb. 22 meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and the program starts at 11 a.m. It is open to members and non-members. To receive the Zoom link for the program, interested attendees should send an email to edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.

You can find Floretum online at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.