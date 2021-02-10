Let it snow: Edmonds public works crews say they are ready

Snow is in the forecast this week, and while it’s uncertain exactly how much will fall, City of Edmonds Public Works crews are preparing for whatever comes our way, said Street/Storms Manager Tod Moles.

“We have been blessed with a dry period in front of the storm that we typically don’t get, so we have been able to get a good application of anti-ice down and have spent the day today (Wednesday) preparing the plow trucks and equipment,” Moles said. “Our crew is ready and I have full confidence in our preparation.”

Moles also reminds residents to be prepared for winter driving conditions. “Check your vehicles and your household supplies to be prepared to weather the storm. Limit your driving as much as possibly once the snow flies. Look at our priority snow routes and use this information to safely navigate the steep slopes of Edmonds. Check on your neighbors and be safe.”

You can see more details about the city’s winter storm priority response for snow removal and anti-icing here.