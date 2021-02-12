Letter to the editor: Censorship on the city’s Facebook page?

Editor:

Is the City of Edmonds censoring speech?

Yesterday the city Facebook page posted a nice picture of the waterfront center. To which I commented:

“Going to be lovely once they get that highrise hotel built nextdoor”

Which drew a quick private message response from the city.

“Just so you know, no highrise commercial building of any kind is allowed on the waterfront. The Council simply added “hotel” to the existing list of the many commercial uses allowed in that zone (including offices, restaurants, retail, marine-oriented uses, etc.), all of which are limited to a maximum of 30′ in height.”

Seemed strange they didn’t respond on the page. Another person had also made a comment to which they received a private message. He responded on the Facebook page that he was not interested in a private conversation and wished to continue on the public page. Some reasonable back and forth went on between the city, me and the other person, which has since been deleted. This is one of them from the city I was able to save before it was deleted:

“Jim Fairchild We encourage and allow comments directly related to our posts. We do not wish to hide comments, but do so when they are off-topic or for other reasons listed in our “About” section.”

I was able to save one of my two replies before it was deleted:

“City of Edmonds – Community and Government fair enough but the counsel just voted to allow hotels in that area or transformation of existing structures. First step. So I feel it is relevant. Feel free to block me or remove my comments it is what I would expect you to do in your attempt to limit free speech.”

This is the last private message received from the city.

“The first usage policy for the City’s FB page is this: 1. Is not topically related to the particular City-posted content or does not contribute to the intent of the posted content. Your statement about “highrise” hotels is both inaccurate and noncontributory to the intent of the post – simply to showcase the new Waterfront Center.”

To which I replied.

“Again please feel free to block me or delete my post if you don’t think it is appropriate I disagree.”

How is my thought of the waterfront center being lovely with a potential future highrise next to it inaccurate or noncontributory?

I think my original comment is still up. But all the other comments including all from the other person have been deleted.

I can only conclude that the city only wants favorable comments and is unwilling to offer a space for reasonable discourse which is in violation of the first amendment. The city either needs to allow reasonable civil discourse or turn off the ability to comment.

I think a public apology is in order from the city. But I doubt it will be forthcoming.

Jim Fairchild

Edmonds