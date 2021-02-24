Letter to the editor: Instead of bike lanes, how about sharrows?

Editor:
I finished studying the 9th Ave/Walnut St bike lane project options presented by the city. None of them seem to acknowledge the outcry of residents along the proposed route. Frankly, I have not met anyone who really understands why bike lanes are needed. Instead, the proposal seems to fit some other agenda. Several neighbors said they left Seattle to escape these very things. And here we are, Seattlizing our beautiful Edmonds.
I’d prefer that we not spend $1.85M for bike lanes along the residential areas of 9th Ave S and Walnut. Unfortunately, the decision to accept the grant money (taxes you and I paid) has been made. Can it be undone? I don’t know. It would take courage.
Here is a simple solution that should satisfy biking enthusiasts, residents, visitors, businesses, delivery drivers, our mayor, city council and city engineering department:
Simply create “sharrows” in both directions on both streets. A “sharrow” is simply a shared lane for vehicles and bicycles and indicated by a symbol including a bicycle with two chevrons. The ideal use of a “sharrow” is for residential areas with speed limits less than 35mph. Both Walnut and 9th Ave S fit this use case.
So, you might be asking yourself, what would change if we used the “sharrow” option? Essentially, we would see the symbol (mentioned above) painted on our streets.
By using “sharrows,” we can maintain existing parking and existing traffic flow along both 9th Ave S and Walnut including turn lanes along 9th. Bicyclists also have unfettered access to the road. All other presented designs create tremendous safety issues for residents and bikers alike.
If you support this option, I encourage you to contact the Mayor, the Edmonds City Council members and the City Engineering Department.
Sincerely,
Treg Camper
Edmonds
Mr. Camper’s recommendation sounds like a compromise that will allow the City, Sound Transit, the bike lobby and the Citizens of Edmonds to all save face. If the real intent of the Edmonds City Wide Bicycle Improvement Project is to provide good safe access for bikes along 9th Avenue South to 100th Avenue West to Firdale Village and from 9th Avenue and Walnut Street up Bowdoin to Five corners, then Mr. Camper’s proposed compromise does that. It is based on a share and share alike approach. However, if the real intent of the project is to reduce automobile parking spaces and force traffic calming (a.k.a traffic choking) to discourage the Citizens of Edmonds from using their automobiles and “Seattlizing” Edmonds then the City Government will not accept Mr. Camper’s well reasoned compromise. We shall soon see what the real agenda is.