Letter to the editor: Make your voice heard regarding gun responsibility legislation

Editor:

Once again, Washington Senate gun responsibility bill 5078 is stuck in the Washington State Senate Rules Committee. If enacted, SB 5078 would make it “criminal offense to manufacture, possess, distribute, import, sell, purchase or transfer a magazine with a capacity greater than 10 rounds” (currently stands at 30 rounds).

This is a safety measure for our children, our families and our community. Please write to members of the Washington State Senate Rules committee (link to members and email addresses here) and voice your opinion about the approval of this bill for the Senate floor.

Let’s, at least, get it on the floor for a vote. It takes more than a committee to get bills through our state Legislature. It takes the voice of the people.

Carol Megenity

Edmonds