Lynnwood police seeking community’s help locating 12-year-old girl missing from Meadowdale area

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking the community’s help locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-year-old girl.
Police say Samantha Lake was last seen in the Meadowdale area in Lynnwood and could be wearing a black beanie, orange hoodie and a camoflauge shirt.
Anyone who sees Lake or has information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911.
