My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 10, 2021 – Breast augmentation risk consent

My Edmonds News presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Health & Long-Term Care committee, held a public hearing on Senate Bill 5441, which would provide more information to patients undergoing breast augmentation surgery — on informed consent of the risks, and of the procedure.

For more information on House Bill 5441 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5441&Year=2021&Initiative=false

