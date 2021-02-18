My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 17, 2021 – Pregnancy complications, airport loans

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. On the Senate Floor, lawmakers debated Substitute Senate Bill 5140, which would prohibit health care entities from restricting services related to pregnancy complications. SSB5140 passed 29-20, moving onto the House for consideration. In the House Capital Budget Committee, lawmakers heard testimony on House Bill 1030, which would create a community aviation revitalization board to provide loans to airports.

For more information on House Bill 5140 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5140&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more information on House Bill 1030 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1030&Initiative=false&Year=2021

