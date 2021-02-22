My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 22, 2021 – Statewide soda tax

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Health & Long Term Care Committee heard public testimony on Senate Bill 5371, which would fund public health services, including a healthy equity initiative, through a statewide sweetened beverage tax.
For more information on Senate Bill 5371 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5371&Year=2021&Initiative=false
For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:
https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo
Once again this has nothing to do with the so called health risk. Just, another thirst for taxes on the population. You can find pros and cons on both sides on the health issue. Interesting that they are not going after Starbucks etc., with drinks on sweetened coffee. Heard coffee isn’t good for you either something about cancer, I remember doctors who jumped in that bandwagon. I guess next to be taxed will be cheeseburgers and fries, not good for you either. Will Olympia’s thirst for taxes ever end? Think not!