My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 23, 2021 – Private prisons, homeless definitions

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House debated Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1050, which focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fluorinated gases. The bill passed the house 56-40, moving onto the Senate for consideration. The House debated SHB 1221, standardizing homeless definitions. The bill passed the house 51-36, moving onto the Senate for consideration. The House debated EHB 1090, which bans the government use of private prisons or detention facilities. The bill — sponsored by 21st District Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self — passed the House 76-21, moving onto the Senate for consideration.

For more information on ESHB 1050 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1050&year=2021&initiative=False

For more information on SHB1221 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1221&year=2021&initiative=False

For more information on EHB1090 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1090&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo