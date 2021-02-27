My Edmonds News Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 26, 2021 – School health, prison medical

My Edmonds News presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House debated Substitute House Bill 1225, which establishes a school-based health center program office within the department of health. The bill passed the house, 60-36, moving onto the Senate for consideration. Lawmakers also debated Substitute House Bill 1348, which focuses on medical assistance provided to incarcerated individuals. The bill passed the house, 97-0, moving onto the senate for consideration.

For more information on House Bill 1225 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1225&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more information on House Bill 1348 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1348&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo