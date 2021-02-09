Pacific Little League baseball, softball registration now underway

Pacific Little League has announced that registration is underway for the 2021 spring baseball and softball season. Register at www.pacificlittleleague.com. The deadline is Feb. 28.

Pacific Little League invites children to play who reside or attend school within the following geographical boundaries, which includes Edmonds and Lynnwood:

West of Highway 99 (Aurora)

South of 148th Street Southwest

North of Northwest 205th Street (King/Snohomish Line)

Questions can be emailed to Mike Incrocci at vpbaseball@pacificlittleleague.com