Pine Park townhouse/workspace development proposed for former Baskin-Robbins location

Plans and permit applications for Pine Park, a 14-unit townhouse development proposed to occupy the former Baskin-Robbins ice cream and Curves fitness studio locations at 614 and 616 5th Ave. S., have been filed with the city by Seattle Luxury Homes LLC.

The Baskin-Robbins closed its doors in November 2015, at which time it was announced that the ice cream store building and vacated building next door — formerly home to Curves — would be replaced by a new branch of HomeStreet Bank in late 2016 or early 2017. The bank branch was never built, and Seattle-based BK Investment Group/Seattle Luxury Homes purchased both parcels from HomeStreet in August 2020.

The proposed project comprises six units described as “live/work townhouses” in two, three-story buildings directly fronting on 5th Avenue and separated by a walkway, and eight other “residential townhouse” units in a third building behind and to the west. The live/work units will each have two assigned covered parking spaces; the residential townhouses will each have an enclosed garage. See detailed design drawings and renderings here.

City of Edmonds Senior Planner Mike Clugston is overseeing the project. He said there will be two public hearings “over the next few months” that will provide opportunity to examine the plans, ask questions and provide comment.

“The hearings haven’t been scheduled yet but additional notice will be issued once they are,” Clugston said in an email to My Edmonds News. “The purpose of the two-phase hearing is to allow early input from the public and (Architectural) Design Board and to allow the developer to make adjustments to the design prior to completing the hearing.”

Comments may also be emailed directly to Clugston at Michael.Clugston@edmondswa.gov.

