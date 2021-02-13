Recommended Reads: A sizzling paranormal romance just in time for Valentine’s Day

Ghostly Interference, by Jan Sikes

Here’s a paranormal romance that will rev your heart. Rena Jett’s life took a sharp turn around an unexpected corner when she lost her beloved brother. They’d grown up together through the turmoils of a tough childhood. All she had left of him was a candy apple red Harley, his dogtags, and memories. Rena is sure that life holds no joy ahead for her, no future. She can see nothing but darkness for her after the sudden, devastating loss. She hasn’t counted on destiny, and the possibility of Ghostly Interference bringing help from beyond the grave. Yet, Rena will have to choose whether she’s willing to accept the help and find how to alter her fatalistic course. Can Rena summon the courage to make the changes required so she can love, laugh and live again?

Jag Peters ran into Rena, literally, when he barely avoided driving his car into a direct crash with her as she rode her motorcycle. Their distinctly different lives collide as they get to know each other. It’s not long before another man appears to Jag. Only Jag can see him, and he makes a ghostly impression. Rena doesn’t see this man, she’s scared to believe who he could be, but she most certainly does feel his presence. Jag figures out that he is her brother’s spirit.

A brother’s devotion for his sister merges with a man’s love for this tormented woman, and they combine efforts. They try to turn their care for Rena into a possibility for a new destiny. Rena is a troubled soul, and it seems unlikely they can successfully show her a way. And even if they can manage to show her, they can’t create it for her. That’s something only she can choose for herself. But will she?

Secrets can shade people’s lives with illusions, and life is filled with surprises — good and challenging ones. Jag has no idea how his life is about to be turned upside down. He’s never had to face the kind of unknowns that lay in wait for him. Will he learn from his experiences with Rena and her brother’s spirit what he’ll need to know in order to gain strength and acceptance? Could a brother’s final gift uplift them both?

Award-winning author Jan Sikes openly admits she never intended to be an author, but she had a story to tell. It was a true story that rivaled any fiction creation. She chose to create fictitious characters to tell her story, and they bring the intricately woven tale to life in such an entertaining way. It took four books to chronicle her incredible life with Texas singer/songwriter Rick Sikes. And she released a series of music CDs, one to accompany each of these books.

This is a sizzling new paranormal romance written with such touching emotion. Ghostly Interference is the first book in the White Rune Series and Jan’s debut fiction novel.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery “Kat Out of the Bag” is available and also the prequel “Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash.” She is a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library