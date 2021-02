The Friends of the Edmonds Library is hosting a free virtual program Friday, Feb 19 1 Р2 p.m.: The Origin of Species and Charles Darwin.

The program is co-hosted with Pilchuck Audubon and the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden . Learn about the revolutionary theory of evolution by natural selection from Professor Emeritus David B. Richman, formerly of the Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology and Weed Science at New Mexico State University. Register here