Reminder: Verdant hosting Q&A session about grant application process Feb. 9

Community groups and organizations interested in applying for funding from the Verdant Health Commission later this month are invited to participate in a question-and-answer session with Verdant on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 2-3 p.m. on Zoom.

Applications for funding will be accepted by email from Feb. 15 through Feb. 26, 2021 at 5 p.m. This optional Q&A session is open to the public learn more about Verdant’s priority areas for funding, the application process, and ask questions. To join the session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82337381621?pwd=alYrdXIxbGxJQUtwYjIzQlVKU3RWdz09. The meeting ID is 823 3738 1621 and passcode is 477845. Dial-in number for audio is (253) 215-8782. There is no pre-registration for this session.

There will be three additional funding windows in 2021 for Verdant multi-year grants: May 17-28, Aug. 16-27, and Nov. 15-26. Information about the application process for each of these windows will be announced prior to the application period.

For more information about Verdant’s grant application process, visit verdanthealth.org/about-us/grant-information/. At any time, Verdant’s Director of Community Impact & Grantmaking Zoe Reese can answer questions or discuss ideas for grants. To reach Zoe, email zoe.reese@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8572.