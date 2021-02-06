Reminder: Virtual training program Feb. 6 for annual backyard bird count

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden will be hosting a virtual program via Zoom Saturday, Feb. 6 to train people to participate in the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, which takes place Feb. 12-15.

The Feb. 6 program, which runs from 10-11:30 a.m., will be taught by Edmonds resident Alan Mearns, who has been providing this training annually. The goal is to help prepare everyone to participate safely in their own backyard or nearby park for the bird county. The presentation will be helpful for first timers, beginning birders, families or anyone who wants to brush up their backyard bird identification skills and learn how to participate and report their birds sightings online.

Registration for this training is required via the Pilchuck Audubon website at www.pilchuckaudubon.org .

For additional information, visit the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden on Facebook or www.birdcount.org/participate.