Restaurant News: Takeout or dine-in Valentine’s Day options, plus breakfast delights at Rusty Pelican

First things first: Soup-er Bowl Sunday

This weekend — at its Perrinville popup location, The Cottage Community Bakery will be offering Bread Soup Bowls — just in time for the Super Bowl or for a cozy, warm weeknight dinner. Sales begin at 10 a.m. at 76th Avenue and Olympic View Drive in Edmonds — until they are sold out.

Owner Conor O’Neill says his favorite is tomato bisque, but also recommends the salmon chowder from Kelnero, and recently taste tested same, and says “ A perfect rainy-day meal.”

Indoor dining: Many rejoice at the latest news, indoor dining at 25% capacity.

For those concerned about safety, restaurants still offer creative feasts to be enjoyed at one’s own table at home, and the outdoor/”streetery” dining structure business is booming on the streets of downtown.

Posts from local establishments encourage us. In truth, many of us would love to “be seated” and dine on porcelain plates, and obtain refills in our coffee mugs.

Plenty of progress ensues as restaurants beef up their air systems to meet the latest requirements from our health officials. Hemlock State Brewing shared details of their efforts with MLTnews.

Epulo announced on Twitter: “To ensure safe indoor dining, we have installed anti-virus air purifiers in all of our HVAC systems.” Epulo is sensitive to the concerns of their potential dining guests and know that the reservations on limited indoor seating will rapidly fill. They have partnered with The Cline Company to give you a romantic take-home experience with food, beverage and ambiance included!

Left Bank opened amid the first round of COVID challenges last August, and its HVAC system in the newly re-built locale was impressive. Seats at their three indoor tables, to maintain social distancing, will be gone in a heartbeat, come Valentine’s Day.

Restaurant News notes the romantic “to-go” dinners are still very much desired. None of the celebratory offerings from various intrepid business groups has faltered. Safe-at-home celebrations are still the first choice of many couples in our area.

Bistro 76 has a package that is full of love and food for lovers.

Fire and the Feast has plenty of takers on their offerings too.

Here is the first course in a five-course Salt & Iron dinner, for you and your sweetie to enjoy — available all three days of Valentine’s weekend.

If you can’t get a table, favorites like Rusty Pelican to the take-out rescue.

Many Edmondites’ favorite spots — locations like Rusty Pelican — did not have space for robust outdoor seating once colder temperatures hit. They countered with generous discounts to keep their take-out business thriving, and featured to-go drink kits to enhance customer choices.

Rusty Pelican has two locations — one in Mill Creek and of course at 107 5th Ave. N., here in Edmonds. Pre-COVID, this location was a favorite and always packed with folks who enjoyed the variety of breakfast choices, served all day.

Breakfast all day long appealed to my guys. Our breakfast has not been as fancy at home in the past year, so what a treat to peruse such a diverse menu and remember fondly the last time we actually had breakfast at this establishment. When faced with a long wait for those precious few indoor tables, we opted for take-out.

A diverse menu of omelets and crepes, choices on eggs Benedict, waffles, fresh fruit and lemon curd, made our order a group project. We huddled over the menu pictured on the screen of my notebook. Encouraged by glowing reports posted on social media that food arrived home in pristine shape, we ordered up on French toast and crepes, and other favorites.

I always order Eggs Benedict if I see them on a menu. My choice for today, the Florentine provided pleasant color contrasts, bright yellow hollandaise sauce, and bolder hue of egg yolks, atop emerald green spinach leaves, which added to my enjoyment of this dish. I made good use of the English muffin to scoop up every drop of the delicious sauce. Vegetarians, please note — this comes with bacon, easy to omit, of course.

Under the menu’s Healthy Choices: a breakfast burrito garnered praise from my non-meat eater. “Look at the avocado!” He was delighted with the fresh salsa and extra condiments that accompanied his breakfast choice. It traveled well in our to-go order, and as a bonus, memories were conjured up camping breakfasts of many years ago.

One of the items that garner high praise at Rusty Pelican is lemon curd. They make it in-house, along with the Hollandaise, and many of the breads are made in-house as well.

Hmmm, tempting choices…the new Edmonds French toast, Lemon Supreme Ricotta pancakes? We finally settled on the Homemade Lemon Curd crepes, as a full order contains three delicate crepes, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, and plenty of fresh blueberries and strawberries. Accompanied by a generous container of lush, lemony, buttery and oh-so-delicious curd. Spoiler alert: This photo is from Yelp. Our order arrived in containers and cups, which were perfect to keep all the components at their best until we assembled our individual servings.

Hard to choose from all your favorite breakfast items? Well, listed under Combo Club are five choices that round up several beloved food entrees in one container. Number 2 called to our son, who loves French toast, but craved scrambled eggs and sausage. The Cinnamon bread used for the toast was divine and the accompanying syrup had cinnamon tones that enhanced the dish.

Ease of ordering: Take out via ChowNow is straight forward. Each item entry is succinct, choices are easy to select and read. I appreciated that one could opt out of items like serving utensils. Kudos to the Rusty Pelican folks for environmentally friendly thoughts. Most places automatically stock them in the bags, and don’t hear our polite requests to forego these items. My counter is stacked with a year’s supply of napkins, and we keep joking that we can build our next fence with all the extra chopsticks we’ve accumulated.

During my short wait for food pick-up, I snagged a menu and found several new items that will need to be ordered next time. And it will be lunch for sure…Double Reuben, Chicken Breast Melt? Oh boy. Restaurant News noted that many breakfast and lunch items are gluten-free and are offered in “lite” portions for those counting calories or with special dietary needs.

More Valentine’s Day ideas

Downtown Edmonds’ Cline Jewelers isn’t playing favorites. They have a generous offer for folks who shop for a special Valentine’s gift at the store: #ValenCline — you’ll receive a gift certificate to a favorite local businesses, like a fine place to eat! See Cline Jewelers, located at 105 5th Ave. S., for complete details.

Treats available throughout Valentine’s Day weekend:

85 Degrees Bakery is making it an easy process to order up a sweet for your honey this year.

Just click on the handy link and order delights like an eight inch Mango Brulee cake for your special someone…

Edmonds: www.toasttab.com/85cedmonds/v3

Lynnwood- www.toasttab.com/85clynnwood-33rd/v3

The Cottage will be supplying Valentine’s Day macarons to Walnut Street Coffee and owner Conor O’Neill will be selling heart-shaped shortbreak cookies during the Feb. 13 Perrinville popup.

“The pastry team has been working hard to create something special, sweet and delicious – stay tuned,” O’Neill says.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.