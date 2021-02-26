Scene in Edmonds: Ferries pay tribute to employee 2 hours ago 92 Peter Gibson was on the 8:40 a.m. Kingston to Edmonds ferry Friday when he noted that ferry boats stopped to memorialize the recent passing of a Washington State ferry employee who died in a car accident in South Kitsap last Friday, Feb. 19. The boats issued three spaced-out horn blows in memory of the ferry system’s lost family member, Gibson said.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.