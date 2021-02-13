Scene in Edmonds: First look at Saturday morning snow

Kevin O’Keeffe was out walking early Saturday morning and captured these shots of fresh snow in downtown Edmonds and along the Edmonds waterfront. According to National Weather Service snowfall data here, the amount of snow the area received — as of 7 a.m. Saturday — ranged from 6.2 inches in Edmonds to 5.6 inches in Brier to 5.5 inches in east Lynnwood. At My Edmonds News headquarters on the shores of Lake Ballinger, snowfall was estimated at 10 inches — the same amount recorded in nearby Shoreline.

And a reminder that the City of Edmonds follows these priority snow removal routes, in case you are wondering whether your street is on the schedule.