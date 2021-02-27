Scene in Edmonds: Making a splash at the fishing pier

Photographer Doug Parrott goes these shots of a harbor seal entertaining several Edmonds Fishing Pier walkers on Friday afternoon. “It was, for lack of a better term, frolicking inside the breakwater, blowing bubbles, diving, and flapping its flippers for around 15 minutes,” Parrott says.
