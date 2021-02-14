Scene in Edmonds: Snow photo gallery Posted: February 13, 2021 25 Beach snow Friday night at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Sebasitian Wolf) Ice at the Edmonds Marina Saturday. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Snowy road Saturday at 196th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West. (Photo by Misha Carter) Iced over fountain in downtown Edmonds. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Birds in the backyard. (Photo by Ken Pickle) Snow-covered North Sound Church. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Flowers weighted with snow. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) How long until summer? (Photo by Gary Olson)