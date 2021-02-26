Snohomish County councilmembers sponsoring COVID-19 vaccine town hall March 2

Snohomish County Chair Stephanie Wright and Vice Chair Megan Dunn will be co-hosting a regional remote Town Hall Meeting regarding vaccines and vaccine distribution in Snohomish County on Tuesday, March 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m..

Panelists will include Dr. Chris Spitters and Shawn Fredrick from the Snohomish Health District, Jason Biermann from Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, and Rochelle Lubbers from the Tulalip Tribes. Opening remarks will be provided by County Executive Dave Somers.

The event is free and anyone from the public is welcome to join via Zoom at http://bit.ly/SnoCoTownHall. Questions from the public can be sent in advance.