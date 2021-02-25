SnoPUD offering $400 charging credit for new electric vehicles

Snohomish County PUD is now offering a $400 account credit for customers to charge a newly purchased or leased plug-in or plug-in electric/hybrid vehicle. To be eligible, owners must be registered with the Department of Licensing at a residence receiving electric service from the PUD and have purchased or leased their vehicle after Jan. 1, 2021.

“Offering our customers a chance to charge their new EVs free provides another incentive to switch from a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine to a clean electric vehicle,” said Shelley Pattison, PUD EV Engagement Manager. “It also serves as a reminder that charging an EV can be done conveniently and economically at home.”

Customers who apply will see the credit applied to their PUD account as a non-refundable credit. The incentive is intended to offset the cost of charging an electric vehicle at a customer’s home.

To apply, customers can complete the application available at snopud.com/charging. Applications must include a copy of the auto sales or lease contract and a DOL vehicle registration, and be emailed to ce@snopud.com within 90 days of lease or purchase.

The PUD also offers customers up to a $500 reward for the purchase and installation of qualifying Level 2 Energy Star EV chargers in their homes. To learn more, visit marketplace.snopud.com.

For more information and mailing instructions, visit snopud.com/charging or call 425-783-1700. To learn more about electric vehicles, visit snopud.com/ev.