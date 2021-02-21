South County Fire annual report, city climate efforts, social worker job description on Feb. 23 council agenda

An annual report from South County Fire and Rescue, a discussion of the City’s climate action efforts and a review of the job description for the city’s new social worker position are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 23 business meeting.

Other agenda items include:

– A compensation proposal for conflict counsel required when city’s current public defenders have a conflict of interest.

– An asset purchase for the Edmonds Solar Cooperative.

– A zoning change for the former Public Works building now housing the Driftwood Players annex.

– A 2020 year end finance presentation

The virtual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those wishing to provide audience comments during the business meeting using a computer or smart phone should raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons who want to comment by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.