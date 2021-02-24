Sponsor spotlight: Downtown Edmonds’ J. Rankin Jewelers announces move to new space blocks away

Downtown Edmonds’ J. Rankin Jewelers is moving to a new location just two blocks away — at 210 5th Ave. S. in the brick building housing Cafe Louvre and Windermere Edmonds.

“As we close the store that we have had since 2007, our new space is an exciting adventure for us,” said Meg Rankin, who owns the store along with husband John Rankin. “In this new location, we will be providing all the same services, jewelry and custom designing that was available before. Just in a fresh space.”

One reason for the move, Meg Rankin said, is to better focus on customers as they move primarily to an appointment-based system. “That means one-on-one meetings, without interruption and during the timeframe that works best for you,” Rankin said. “All while lowering our overhead and bringing the savings to you. Quality time and lower costs with our guaranteed attention.”

She assures customers that “the exclusive jewelry that we have had, we will still have! Along with new styles.” She invites customers to share what styles they would like to see offered in the new space, as well as any other amenities the new location can feature. “Your input is always welcome, as is your support,” Rankin said.

Customers can visit the new location anytime after March 1. But until then, J. Rankin Jewelers invites customers to shop their inventory reduction sale, with 50-70% off an array of jewelry. This will make space “for new and fresh pieces to fill the new store,” Rankin said.

Scheduling an appointment is easy — go to jrankinjewelers.com or call 425-673-6161.