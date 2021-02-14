Sponsor spotlight: February is Fitness Frenzy month at Fairwinds Brighton Court

Fairwinds Brighton Court Retirement Community is looking forward to 2021. The local Senior Living Community has completed two of three scheduled COVID vaccination clinics and is now embracing a Fitness Challenge in the building – February is Fitness Frenzy month for all of the Leisure Care Senior Living communities.

The goal of Fitness Frenzy at Fairwinds Brighton Court is to get residents and staff moving. Our fitness trainer, Libby Kim, who joined the Brighton Court staff in September of 2020, is leading exercise classes daily. PrimeFit is a program exclusively found in our Leisure Care communities. Libby challenges staff and residents to participate in daily fitness exercises.

Two of Fairwinds’ fabulous Dining Staff are pictured participating in a fitness challenge, Chef Kal Gellein (above) is doing lunges and Prep Cook Tam Haskins (below) is holding a plank.

Residents participate in exercise classes offered daily, and/or benefit from one-on-one personal training in the in-house PrimeFit Gym. Here’s resident Jack at the workout bar, and resident Keith utilizing personal training.

Join the fitness fun and make 2021 your best year yet. For more information about scheduling a tour or learning more about retirement living, call Fairwinds Brighton Court of Lynnwood at 425-775-4440.