Sponsor spotlight: Love Local, Love Edmonds

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there is no better time to fall in love with downtown Edmonds and all of the wonderful seasonal specials and delights offered by our retailers, merchants, and restauranteurs. And as of Monday, Feb. 1, restaurants are allowed to open to indoor dining at 25% capacity.

Read below to learn about all of the treasures that await you in Edmonds…or just stroll about and look for the special cupid’s arrow chalk art to direct to discover which businesses have a special treat for their customers!

Eats and Drinks for You and Your Sweet

Girardi’s Osteria – Girardi’s is offering a special Valentine’s fixed price menu available through the month of February which gives diners a 45% discount if ordering the same items individually. It will include warm Italian Bread and Girardi’s own dipping oil infusion, choice of drinks, and selections of appetizers, salads, soups, steaks, seafood, pork, vegetarian, and desserts. You will also be given a small bottle of sealed wine to continue your celebration at home.

Red Twig Café – Enjoy a special Rose + Berries Hot Cocoa Kit from Red Twig Café to enjoy for yourself or to give as a gift. Each kit comes with Theo’s chocolate and housemade rose and raspberry marshmallows for a warm and delicious treat.

Las Brisas – Purchase $45 or more and get a $10 digital gift card for your Valentine. Receive a $10 digital gift card when you purchase $45 or more between Feb. 1-14. Please note this offer is only for dine-in customers and the digital gift card is only valid for your next visit.

Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna – Enjoy a swoon-worthy four course Valentine’s meal for dine-in or takeout. Choose one item from each course (menu is viewable online here), price is $65 per person. Sorry, no substitutions or modifications for takeout. Dine-in reservations are limited to a 90 min session with limited table slots due to current capacity restrictions, so hurry and make your reservation before the seats are gone! Place your reservation by calling us at 425-744-9999. Take out pre-ordering deadline is Friday, February 12th. Meal pick-up is Feb. 14 between noon – 4 p.m.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill – While enjoying a great south of the border meal at Santa Fe, check out the Besito Mojito cocktail – a refreshingly sweet smooch of mint, strawberries, and tequila!

Chanterelle – Take home some Chanterelle Love! With any purchase of $50 or more, you will receive a Valentine’s Day goodie bag that includes a $5 gift certificate, a rose, and chocolates.

Kelnero – A Drink Divine is Kelnero’s version of a classic mulled wine. Come warm up in their outdoor seating areas with a piping hot mug of red wine accented with citrus and spices, or take some home with you to celebrate with your Valentine.

Maize and Barley – Let Maize and Barley treat you to a dessert of your choice when you purchase a bottle of the Mas De La Dame French Rose.

The Cheesemonger’s Table – The Brie Mine Valentine gift box is perfect to share with your favorite cheese-loving Valentine. It includes three delicious cheeses, two offerings of charcuterie, fig jam, marcona almonds, crackers, two splits of prosecco and chocolate covered hearts for $100.

Walnut Street Coffee – Come and get love bombed with their featured seasonal drink at Walnut Street! The Love Bomb starts with Dilettante’s dark truffle chocolate and a splash of raspberry syrup. They marry it with two shots of espresso and a milk of your choice, and then finish it off with whipped cream and a dusting of sweet ground cocoa. It’s the bomb! You are going to love it.

LeftCraft – Celebrate the season of sweetness with Ecliptic 7th Orbit Raspberry Chocolate Golden Ale. Pair it with their white chocolate raspberry cake coated in chocolate ganache for a delicious sweet treat.

Waterfront Coffee – Iced or hot, the special Be My Valentine Mocha comes with 2 shots of delicious Mukilteo coffee, Ghirardelli White chocolate, and cherry syrup, then it’s topped with vanilla whipped cream and pink, red, and white sprinkles.

Revelations Yogurt – Stop by the festively decorated shop on Feb. 14 with your sweetheart for a froyo date and all moms will receive a single stem rose.

Starbucks Coffee – The featured Valentine’s pairing at Starbucks is their mocha with the added sweetness of raspberries with a delightful slice of red velvet loaf.

Blissful Beauty and Self-Care

Centerpoint Energy Healing – Give an hour long session of self-care and healing to a loved one. Reiki energy can provide calmness and a way to settle into yourself again. It’s relaxing, restoring, and a rejuvenating way to shift into healing for your whole self.

Slate Salon + Spa – Give a little love to your hair! Save yourself bunches of time styling your hair after getting a Brazilian Blowout, prices start at $300. Or add an anti-aging treatment to Mom’s service for $50 that will revive her hair for up to 10 washes.

Affinity Contemporary Dentistry – Give your Valentine (or yourself) the gift of a beautiful, bright smile with a teeth whitening treatment or a same-day crown!

Salon Lila – Get date night ready (for a romantic night out or a cozy night in) with a Valentine’s Day Special of a haircut, beautiful blowout and style for $51.

Ombu Salon + Spa – Purchase a gift card and choose a special additional gift of a bath bomb or shower steamer of your choice to give your Valentine.

barre3 – Visit the studio shop for some crush-worthy gear, and get a sweet treat… a free sugarfina candy cube with your Valentine gift purchase of $40 or more!

Gifts and Goodies with Love

Little Bipsy – Purchase a “Reckless Love Pullover” at full price and receive a second one for $14 for either kids or adults. They are also stocking the shelves with great Valentines gifts such as gourmet chocolates, spa products, and super cute sleepwear! They will also hand out red balloons for all the kiddos and will be highlighting their vendors that give love to the world through their donations and business practices.

FIELD – FIELD has partnered with Pottery by Eleni to provide fresh floral arrangements featuring handmade pottery pieces. The Helen vase, The Christina vase, and The Paula bud vase are available in limited numbers. FIELD also has mixed floral arrangements, grab-and-go bouquets, and roses by the stem available.

Cline Jewelers – Love yourself or treat someone special! Cline Jewelers will be spreading the love throughout February. Cline’s will be giving gift cards worth up to $100 to some of our favorite local businesses, with qualified jewelry purchases or repairs.

Pelindaba Lavender – Celebrate the people you care about with curated gift collections featuring “Heart’s Desire” and “Indulgence”. They are also happy to create a custom gift bag for your loved one!

Rebekah’s Boutique – Free Adajio earrings with a $60 purchase. Beautiful, colorful, and made in USA, Adajio earrings are perfect for any occasion!

C’est la Vie – Celebrate with fresh cut paper flowers. Far more than a card, three dimensional paper flower bouquets are earth-friendly that bring joy to any room and last longer than the real thing, too! Also, receive a GWP mini lip repair with a $30 purchase while supplies last.

Workhorse HQ – To show love to all the “workhorses” out there, enjoy 50% off your first month membership + a free mug or pint glass.

Anchor Chic – Stop by Anchor Chic to find that perfect outfit or accessory and take time to enjoy their lovingly and festively decorated shop windows!

Garden Gear and Gallery – Love your lips during the cold weather with a lip balm gift with $30 purchase while supplies last. Made with organic ingredients, hemp seed oil, vitamin E, beeswax, and sea buckthorn, these lip balms are sure to keep your lips soft and smooth all day long.

Cole Gallery and Art Studio – Love art? Enjoy a 10% discount on beautiful original paintings, sculpture & ceramics! With a range of prices from on art from $70 to $7000, that’s a nice bit of savings!

Interiors of Edmonds – Have your sweetheart dream in style with a gift of 100% cotton pillow cases featuring loving sentiment prints.

Rogue – Rogue is offering some specially curated Valentine’s Day Gift bundles. And just for Rogue shoppers, there will be fun temporary tattoo bar where get your own little sponge and single use alcohol wipe to apply.

Rankin Jewelers – Dazzle your Valentine with diamond studs or diamond dangle earrings – all are an extra 10% off of their inventory reduction sale going on now.

Dethlefs Sparwasser Reich Dickerson, PLLC – Remember to call your lawyer and tell them you love them. And also, enjoy 15% off selected legal services.

Pear Tree Consignment – Get steamy with a twin-pack of scented heart-shaped shower steamers (made in Edmonds) that are free with $40 purchase!

crow – You Have My Heart earrings, special gift with purchase at crow. These modern heart hoops are the perfect gift for your Valentine’s Day sweetie. Free gift with $45 purchase, while supplies last.

ARTspot – Purchase $15 of art supplies and receive a special “I heart Edmonds” sticker so you can display your love for Edmonds for all to see.

Edmonds Bookshop – Love reading? Buy a book, get a bon bon! What a sweet deal.

Hodges Photography – Celebrate your love of the beautiful Northwest with Images of the Northwest 2021 Calendar. They are $10 each or buy two, get one free. Also available is the full-color coffee table book, Images of the West, featuring 20 years of photography, for a special price of $20.

No matter how you spend the upcoming holiday of romance, there’s plenty to love right here in downtown Edmonds!

For more information about all the local businesses in downtown Edmonds, please visit edmondsdowntown.org.

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration.

— By Kelsey Foster