Sponsor spotlight: Tough choices — Aging in place vs. assisted living

One of the toughest questions somebody can face after retirement is how and where will they spend the rest of their life? Ginny’s Girls has taken a dive into the nitty gritty to help you weigh the pros and cons of both options.

Let’s start with “Aging in Place,” typically a more desirable option for those entering this chapter in their life.

Pros:

Stay in a comfortable home with familiar surroundings.

Be near friends, family, long time neighbors.

Follow your own routine and maintain a degree of personal independence.

Avoid the cost of moving and assisted living community fees.

Shop around for personalized in-home care if or when you need it.

Leave and return to your home as you please.

Technology and medical equipment continue to advance which makes aging in place a bit more simple.

Cons:

With age, independent living can become more difficult, making it sometimes impossible to accomplish day-to-day tasks without help.

Senior-friendly upgrades to your home can be costly and many homes aren’t built with the features an individual who is aging in place will need.

A large portion of people age 65 and over will fall every year.

The national average cost for in-homemaker services is $4,481. This total will fluctuate depending on the amount and type of care an individual needs and where they live. Sourced from the 2020 Genworth Financial Cost of Care Survey.

Some will live in unideal circumstances or put themselves at risk just to “stay home”.

Loneliness can become a burden for those who live alone, and physical limitations can make it impossible to leave the home or socialize.

Now for “Assisted Living,” the big change-up that many seniors have reservations about.

Pros:

Many seniors thrive in the social climate at their community. They can enjoy planned activities, outings, or just hang in the common areas with friends.

Somebody will always be there to assist residents in an emergency.

Everyday tasks like cleaning and maintenance are taken care of by staff, decreasing the risk of falls or other accidents.

Individualized meals are served to residents daily according to their health needs.

Getting around will be easier. Assisted living communities are made to be accessible, safe and to give residents mobility.

Security! Many communities have their own security personnel, keep doors locked at night, and keep a visitor log.

Family is always welcome to visit.

Cons:

You will have to downsize. This is easier said than done for many folks.

The national average cost for assisted living comes in at $4,300 per month. Sourced from the 2020 Genworth Financial Cost of Care Survey.

Too much change. There are those who are accustomed to living alone. Moving into a community can be overwhelming and they may feel unable to adjust to the “new normal.”

As your needs for care increase, your monthly bill can too.

Some may find it difficult to be dependent on a staff who’s time is split between more than one person.

Determining what option is best for you and your family is an extremely personal choice. But all of the research we have found suggests being proactive creates the most positive outcome for everybody involved.

