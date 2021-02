Hundreds joined a rally outside Edmonds-Woodway High School to grieve the 17 victims of a shooting in Parkland, Fla. One rally organizer said, “It’s devastating to see so many of you here, because that means another tragedy has occurred.” She added, “We’re here for a rally for hope. We know that the events that occurred in Florida, the events that have been occurring all over our nation, should stop and must stop, and we’re here to put a stop to them.”

— Feb. 19, 2017 photos by David Carlos