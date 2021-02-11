Verdant Health Commission provides $12K to support  Edmonds College students

Through an agreement with the Edmonds College Foundation, the Verdant Health Commission will provide $12,000 to support EC students facing food insecurity during winter quarter.

“We appreciate the generous support of Verdant Health Commission,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Our students are working hard to continue their education during this time, and this will reduce the burden and worry about where their next meal will come from.

“I’m also thankful for the time and effort of Chef Dane Catering and the EC Culinary team to prepare wonderful meals for our students.”

Meals will be prepared by EC Culinary Arts and Chef Dane Catering of Lynnwood. EC Culinary and Chef Dane will receive $9,000 toward meal preparation and an additional $3,000 will be donated to the EC Food Pantry to purchase food staples.

“Verdant is dedicated to ensuring greater food security for the students at Edmonds College,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards. “Working together, we can leverage our resources to help students have access to nutritious meals that will sustain them in their studies.”

For more information about the EC Food Pantry, go to edmonds.edu/foodpantry.