What’s open for takeout, delivery, inside and outside dining in Edmonds: Updated Feb. 10, 2021

2 hours ago 2948

With the move to phase 2 and 25% indoor dining capacity, we’ve updated our list of Edmonds-area restaurants to include what’s open for indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery options. This directory also lives permanently our Restaurant page here, if you want to bookmark it.

5 Corners Teriyaki 8410 Main St. 425-774-5775 Takeout
85 Degree Bakery 22611 76th Ave. W. 425-670-3085 Takeout
Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café 456 Admiral Way 425-771-4400 Outdoor dining, takeout, curbside pickup, and UberEats
Arnie’s  300 Admiral Way 425-771-5688 Dine-in, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
Bar Dojo 8404 Bowdoin Way 425-967-7267 Dine-in by reservation, takeout, and DoorDash
Barkada 622 5th Ave. N. 425-670-2222 Dine-in, takeout, and restaurant delivery
Bistro 76 18401 76th Ave. W. 425-776-3616 Dine-in, takeout, and regular catering services
Boiling Point 22001 Highway 99 425-673-7101 Takeout by phone
Brigid’s Bottle Shop 188 Sunset Ave 425-582-8218 In-store pickup and shopping
Bucatini 9818 Edmonds Way 425-361-1487 Takeout and third party delivery
Café Ladro 8403 Main St. 425-670-1790 Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
Café Louvre 210 5th Ave. 425-64–8188 Limited seating dine-in, takeout, and Grubhub
Calypso 109 Main St. 425-678-0652 Dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup
Canarino Gelato 203 5th Ave. 425-243-9635 Open regular hours for takeout
Caravan Kebab 9711 Firdale Ave. 206-546-7999 Dine-in and takeout
Casa Oaxaca 8402 Bowdoin Way 425-678-8307 Takeout and restaurant delivery
Channel Marker 120 W. Dayton #1 425-275-9590 Serving inside and outside in a tent as well as takeout
Chanterelle 316 Main St. 425-774-0650 Dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and third party delivery
Cheesemonger’s Table 203 5th Ave. S. 425-640-8949 Takeout, curbside pickup, and online ordering
Chef Dane Catering 19515 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood 206-794-0812 Takeout by phone, restaurant delivery service, and online order
Chopsticks 23025 100th Ave. W. 425-776-1196 Dine-in, takeout, and cocktails to go
Church Key Pub 109 4th Ave. N. 425-835-0230 Dine-in, takeout, and in-store delivery
Claire’s Restaurant 301 Main St. 425-776-2332 Dine-in and takeout
Demetris Woodstone Taverna 101 Main St. 425-744-9999 Dine-in, pickup, third party delivery, outdoor seating (weather permitting)
Dick’s Drive In 21910 Hwy 99 425-775-4243 Takeout and Doordash
Dong Ting Chun 22001 Hwy 99 425-616-5616 Dine-in, takeout, pickup via online ordering, and third party delivery
Dumpling Generation 23830 Hwy 99 425-678-0806 Dine-in and pickup via online ordering
Edmonds Bakery 418 Main St. 425-778-6811 Takeout, call-in orders, and curbside pickup
Engel’s Pub 113 5th Ave. S. 425-778-2900 Indoor and outdoor seating and takeout
Epulo 190 Sunset Ave. 425-678-8680 Indoor and outdoor seating and takeout
Fat Pig Barbeque 7533 Olympic View Dr 425-361-7640 Takeout by phone and third party delivery
Fire and the Feast 526 Main St. 425-967-3272 Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining, and online ordering
Five Bistro 650 Edmonds Way 435-563-7177 Dine-in, takeout, and patio dining
Furi Chinese 546 5th Ave S 425-673-9933 Takeout and restaurant delivery
Gallagher’s Where you Brew 180 W. Dayton 425-776-4209 DIne-in and ordering via phone and online
Girardi’s Osteria 504 5th Ave 425-673-5278 Dine-in, takeout, DoorDash, and outdoor dining
Gravity Bar 610 5th Ave S 425-678-6180 Takeout
Hamburger Harry’s  610 5th Ave S 425-776-6666 Dine-in, outdoor dining, takeout, and curbside pickup
The Hook 18521 76th Ave W 425-673-0551 Dine-in, outdoor seating, and takeout
Hosoonyi Korean BBQ 23830 Hwy 99 425-775-8196 Dine-in, takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
Ivar’s seafood bar 9910 Edmonds Way 425-672-2640 Dine-in, outdoor decks open, online ordering, takeout, and delivery
Jaiiya Cafe 10032 Edmonds Way, Ste 101 425-678-0269 Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup and some outdoor seating available
Johnny’s Wok 19626 76th Ave. W. 425-775-3313 Dine-in, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
Kafe Neo 21108 Hwy 99 425-672-3476 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Kebella’s Pizza 630 Edmonds Way 425-744-0284 Dine-in, takeout via phone and online ordering, third party delivery
Kelnero 545 Main St. 425-967-5697 Takeout and outdoor dining
Las Brisas 201 5th Ave. 425-672-5050 Dine-in, outdoor dining, and takeout
Leftcraft 519 Main St. 425-582-8661 Takeout, delivery and indoor and outdoor dining
Maize & Barley 525 Main St. 425-835-0868 Indoor and outdoor seating and takeout
Manna Teriyaki 23805 Hwy 99 425-672-9555 Takeout by phone and third party delivery
The Market 508 Main St. 425-967-5329 Takeout and heated patio dining
Mel and Mia’s  7530 Olympic View Dr. 425-361-7044 Outdoor dining, takeout, and Grubhub
Milkie Milkie Korean desserts 23830 Hwy 99 425-361-7696 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
Noodle Hut 8418 Bowdoin Way 425-423-7718 Takeout/pickup
Ono Poke 10016 Edmonds Way 425-361-7064 Takeout, curbside pickup, and outdoor seating
Pagliacci 10200 Edmonds Way 206-726-1717 Takeout and restaurant delivery
Pancake Haus 530 5th Ave S 425-771-2545 Dine-in and takeout via ChowNow app
Panera Bread 7929 Ballinger Way 425-640-2025 Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, restaurant delivery, and drive-thru available
PCC Edmonds 9803 Edmonds Way 425-275-9036 Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed; Instacart as curbside pickup service
PNW Catering 8401 Main St., Edmonds 206-367-0619 Walkup/to go meals available at tents
Portofino 1306 Olympic View Dr 425-771-4788 Curbside takeout and restaurant delivery
Scotty’s Food Truck Calvary Chapel parking lot located at 8330 212th St. S.W. 206-795-1615 Takeout
Red Twig 117 5th Ave. S. 425-771-1200 Indoor and outdoor seating, takeout, curbside pickup, and restaurant delivery
Revelations Frozen Yogurt 527 Main St. 425-744-6012 Takeout and online ordering
Romeo’s Restaurant 21110 76th Ave. W. 425-771-7955 Takeout, restaurant delivery, and online ordering
Rory’s  105 Main St. 425-778-3433 Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout
Rusty Pelican 107 5th Ave. N. 425-582-8250 DIne-in, takeout and curbside pickup
Sahm Gook Jih 21619 Hwy 99 425-771-9888 Takeout
Salish Sea Brewery 518 Dayton St. 425-582-8474 Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout via phone ordering, and curbside pickup
Salt and Iron 321 Main St. 425-361-1112 Indoor and outdoor seating, online ordering, and curbside pickup
San Kai Sushi 111 4th Ave N 425-412-3417 Dine-in, takeout, and restaurant delivery
Santa Fe Mexican 423 Main St. 425-245-7916 Dine-in, curbside pickup, online ordering, and restaurant delivery
Scott’s Bar & Grill 8115 Ballinger Way 425-775-2561 Dine-in via reservation, takeout, and third party delivery
Scratch Distillery 190 Sunset Ave. 425-673-7046 Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout via phone ordering, and curbside pickup
Seattle Deli (Banh Mi) 22618 Hwy 99 425-776-1788 Takeout and third party delivery
Spud Fish and Chips 174 Sunset Way 425-678-0984 Dine-in, pickup and third party delivery by online ordering
Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99 21920 Hwy 99 425-775-4286 Dine-in and takeout
Starbucks Main St 502 Main Street 425-778-6093 Dine-in and takeout
Starbucks Westgate 9801 Edmonds Way 425-670-2616 Drive up window service and takeout
SuRa Korean BBQ 19226 Hwy 99 425-771-2502 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Subway 7600 196th St. S.W. (425) 771-1127 Takeout and third party delivery
Sushi Moto 22618 Hwy 99 425-673-5477 Dine-in only till 2, takeout, and DoorDash
T&T Seafood 225511 Hwy 99 425-776-3832 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Taki Tiki 518 Main St. 425-778-3548 Outdoor dining, takeout, and UberEats
Tapioca Express 22315 Hwy 99 425-774-6764 Takeout and third party delivery
Taste Rice Noodle 22315 Hwy 99 425-697-2250 Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
Tasty Thai 22611 76th Ave. W. 425-775-2141 Dine-in and takeout
Teriyaki Way 23632 Hwy 99 425-672-3378 Takeout
Thai By Day 182 Sunset Ave. 425-967-7181 Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
Thai Cottage 417 Main St. 425-774-2222 Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
Than Brothers Pho 22618 Hwy 99 425-744-0212 Dine-in, takeout, and UberEats
The Loft 515 Main St. 425-640-5000 Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout via phone or online
Top Pot 150 Sunset 425-582-2579 Takeout, drive-thru window, and third party delivery
Toshi’s Teriyaki 311 Main St. 425-670-8122 Takeout, DoorDash, and Postmates
Traditional Korean Beef Soup 22929 Hwy 99 425-977-2929 Dine-in and takeout
Venice Pizza Pasta 9695 Firdale Ave. 206-533-1280 Takeout and restaurant delivery
Walnut Coffee 410 Walnut St. 425-774-5962 Takeout
Waterfront Café (Eatery) 300 Admiral Way 425-743-9590 Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window
Waterfront Coffee Company 101 Main St., Edmonds 425-670-1400 Takeout
Wonton Noodle House 22315 Hwy 99 425-775-8628 Dine-in and takeout
Zeeks Pizza 4309 196th St. S.W. 425-893-8646 Outdoor dining, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
Zuri’s Donutz 7600 196th St. S.W. 425-582-8803 Takeout and third party delivery

 

Please leave corrections/additions in the comments below and we will do our best to update in a timely manner.

 

One Reply to “What’s open for takeout, delivery, inside and outside dining in Edmonds: Updated Feb. 10, 2021”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME