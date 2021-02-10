What’s open for takeout, delivery, inside and outside dining in Edmonds: Updated Feb. 10, 2021

With the move to phase 2 and 25% indoor dining capacity, we’ve updated our list of Edmonds-area restaurants to include what’s open for indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery options. This directory also lives permanently our Restaurant page here, if you want to bookmark it.
|5 Corners Teriyaki
|8410 Main St.
|425-774-5775
|Takeout
|85 Degree Bakery
|22611 76th Ave. W.
|425-670-3085
|Takeout
|Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café
|456 Admiral Way
|425-771-4400
|Outdoor dining, takeout, curbside pickup, and UberEats
|Arnie’s
|300 Admiral Way
|425-771-5688
|Dine-in, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|Bar Dojo
|8404 Bowdoin Way
|425-967-7267
|Dine-in by reservation, takeout, and DoorDash
|Barkada
|622 5th Ave. N.
|425-670-2222
|Dine-in, takeout, and restaurant delivery
|Bistro 76
|18401 76th Ave. W.
|425-776-3616
|Dine-in, takeout, and regular catering services
|Boiling Point
|22001 Highway 99
|425-673-7101
|Takeout by phone
|Brigid’s Bottle Shop
|188 Sunset Ave
|425-582-8218
|In-store pickup and shopping
|Bucatini
|9818 Edmonds Way
|425-361-1487
|Takeout and third party delivery
|Café Ladro
|8403 Main St.
|425-670-1790
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|Café Louvre
|210 5th Ave.
|425-64–8188
|Limited seating dine-in, takeout, and Grubhub
|Calypso
|109 Main St.
|425-678-0652
|Dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup
|Canarino Gelato
|203 5th Ave.
|425-243-9635
|Open regular hours for takeout
|Caravan Kebab
|9711 Firdale Ave.
|206-546-7999
|Dine-in and takeout
|Casa Oaxaca
|8402 Bowdoin Way
|425-678-8307
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|Channel Marker
|120 W. Dayton #1
|425-275-9590
|Serving inside and outside in a tent as well as takeout
|Chanterelle
|316 Main St.
|425-774-0650
|Dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and third party delivery
|Cheesemonger’s Table
|203 5th Ave. S.
|425-640-8949
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and online ordering
|Chef Dane Catering
|19515 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood
|206-794-0812
|Takeout by phone, restaurant delivery service, and online order
|Chopsticks
|23025 100th Ave. W.
|425-776-1196
|Dine-in, takeout, and cocktails to go
|Church Key Pub
|109 4th Ave. N.
|425-835-0230
|Dine-in, takeout, and in-store delivery
|Claire’s Restaurant
|301 Main St.
|425-776-2332
|Dine-in and takeout
|Demetris Woodstone Taverna
|101 Main St.
|425-744-9999
|Dine-in, pickup, third party delivery, outdoor seating (weather permitting)
|Dick’s Drive In
|21910 Hwy 99
|425-775-4243
|Takeout and Doordash
|Dong Ting Chun
|22001 Hwy 99
|425-616-5616
|Dine-in, takeout, pickup via online ordering, and third party delivery
|Dumpling Generation
|23830 Hwy 99
|425-678-0806
|Dine-in and pickup via online ordering
|Edmonds Bakery
|418 Main St.
|425-778-6811
|Takeout, call-in orders, and curbside pickup
|Engel’s Pub
|113 5th Ave. S.
|425-778-2900
|Indoor and outdoor seating and takeout
|Epulo
|190 Sunset Ave.
|425-678-8680
|Indoor and outdoor seating and takeout
|Fat Pig Barbeque
|7533 Olympic View Dr
|425-361-7640
|Takeout by phone and third party delivery
|Fire and the Feast
|526 Main St.
|425-967-3272
|Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining, and online ordering
|Five Bistro
|650 Edmonds Way
|435-563-7177
|Dine-in, takeout, and patio dining
|Furi Chinese
|546 5th Ave S
|425-673-9933
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|Gallagher’s Where you Brew
|180 W. Dayton
|425-776-4209
|DIne-in and ordering via phone and online
|Girardi’s Osteria
|504 5th Ave
|425-673-5278
|Dine-in, takeout, DoorDash, and outdoor dining
|Gravity Bar
|610 5th Ave S
|425-678-6180
|Takeout
|Hamburger Harry’s
|610 5th Ave S
|425-776-6666
|Dine-in, outdoor dining, takeout, and curbside pickup
|The Hook
|18521 76th Ave W
|425-673-0551
|Dine-in, outdoor seating, and takeout
|Hosoonyi Korean BBQ
|23830 Hwy 99
|425-775-8196
|Dine-in, takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
|Ivar’s seafood bar
|9910 Edmonds Way
|425-672-2640
|Dine-in, outdoor decks open, online ordering, takeout, and delivery
|Jaiiya Cafe
|10032 Edmonds Way, Ste 101
|425-678-0269
|Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup and some outdoor seating available
|Johnny’s Wok
|19626 76th Ave. W.
|425-775-3313
|Dine-in, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|Kafe Neo
|21108 Hwy 99
|425-672-3476
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Kebella’s Pizza
|630 Edmonds Way
|425-744-0284
|Dine-in, takeout via phone and online ordering, third party delivery
|Kelnero
|545 Main St.
|425-967-5697
|Takeout and outdoor dining
|Las Brisas
|201 5th Ave.
|425-672-5050
|Dine-in, outdoor dining, and takeout
|Leftcraft
|519 Main St.
|425-582-8661
|Takeout, delivery and indoor and outdoor dining
|Maize & Barley
|525 Main St.
|425-835-0868
|Indoor and outdoor seating and takeout
|Manna Teriyaki
|23805 Hwy 99
|425-672-9555
|Takeout by phone and third party delivery
|The Market
|508 Main St.
|425-967-5329
|Takeout and heated patio dining
|Mel and Mia’s
|7530 Olympic View Dr.
|425-361-7044
|Outdoor dining, takeout, and Grubhub
|Milkie Milkie Korean desserts
|23830 Hwy 99
|425-361-7696
|Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
|Noodle Hut
|8418 Bowdoin Way
|425-423-7718
|Takeout/pickup
|Ono Poke
|10016 Edmonds Way
|425-361-7064
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and outdoor seating
|Pagliacci
|10200 Edmonds Way
|206-726-1717
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|Pancake Haus
|530 5th Ave S
|425-771-2545
|Dine-in and takeout via ChowNow app
|Panera Bread
|7929 Ballinger Way
|425-640-2025
|Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, restaurant delivery, and drive-thru available
|PCC Edmonds
|9803 Edmonds Way
|425-275-9036
|Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed; Instacart as curbside pickup service
|PNW Catering
|8401 Main St., Edmonds
|206-367-0619
|Walkup/to go meals available at tents
|Portofino
|1306 Olympic View Dr
|425-771-4788
|Curbside takeout and restaurant delivery
|Scotty’s Food Truck
|Calvary Chapel parking lot located at 8330 212th St. S.W.
|206-795-1615
|Takeout
|Red Twig
|117 5th Ave. S.
|425-771-1200
|Indoor and outdoor seating, takeout, curbside pickup, and restaurant delivery
|Revelations Frozen Yogurt
|527 Main St.
|425-744-6012
|Takeout and online ordering
|Romeo’s Restaurant
|21110 76th Ave. W.
|425-771-7955
|Takeout, restaurant delivery, and online ordering
|Rory’s
|105 Main St.
|425-778-3433
|Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout
|Rusty Pelican
|107 5th Ave. N.
|425-582-8250
|DIne-in, takeout and curbside pickup
|Sahm Gook Jih
|21619 Hwy 99
|425-771-9888
|Takeout
|Salish Sea Brewery
|518 Dayton St.
|425-582-8474
|Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout via phone ordering, and curbside pickup
|Salt and Iron
|321 Main St.
|425-361-1112
|Indoor and outdoor seating, online ordering, and curbside pickup
|San Kai Sushi
|111 4th Ave N
|425-412-3417
|Dine-in, takeout, and restaurant delivery
|Santa Fe Mexican
|423 Main St.
|425-245-7916
|Dine-in, curbside pickup, online ordering, and restaurant delivery
|Scott’s Bar & Grill
|8115 Ballinger Way
|425-775-2561
|Dine-in via reservation, takeout, and third party delivery
|Scratch Distillery
|190 Sunset Ave.
|425-673-7046
|Indoor and outdoor dining, takeout via phone ordering, and curbside pickup
|Seattle Deli (Banh Mi)
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-776-1788
|Takeout and third party delivery
|Spud Fish and Chips
|174 Sunset Way
|425-678-0984
|Dine-in, pickup and third party delivery by online ordering
|Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99
|21920 Hwy 99
|425-775-4286
|Dine-in and takeout
|Starbucks Main St
|502 Main Street
|425-778-6093
|Dine-in and takeout
|Starbucks Westgate
|9801 Edmonds Way
|425-670-2616
|Drive up window service and takeout
|SuRa Korean BBQ
|19226 Hwy 99
|425-771-2502
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Subway
|7600 196th St. S.W.
|(425) 771-1127
|Takeout and third party delivery
|Sushi Moto
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-673-5477
|Dine-in only till 2, takeout, and DoorDash
|T&T Seafood
|225511 Hwy 99
|425-776-3832
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Taki Tiki
|518 Main St.
|425-778-3548
|Outdoor dining, takeout, and UberEats
|Tapioca Express
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-774-6764
|Takeout and third party delivery
|Taste Rice Noodle
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-697-2250
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Tasty Thai
|22611 76th Ave. W.
|425-775-2141
|Dine-in and takeout
|Teriyaki Way
|23632 Hwy 99
|425-672-3378
|Takeout
|Thai By Day
|182 Sunset Ave.
|425-967-7181
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|Thai Cottage
|417 Main St.
|425-774-2222
|Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
|Than Brothers Pho
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-744-0212
|Dine-in, takeout, and UberEats
|The Loft
|515 Main St.
|425-640-5000
|Indoor and outdoor dining and takeout via phone or online
|Top Pot
|150 Sunset
|425-582-2579
|Takeout, drive-thru window, and third party delivery
|Toshi’s Teriyaki
|311 Main St.
|425-670-8122
|Takeout, DoorDash, and Postmates
|Traditional Korean Beef Soup
|22929 Hwy 99
|425-977-2929
|Dine-in and takeout
|Venice Pizza Pasta
|9695 Firdale Ave.
|206-533-1280
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|Walnut Coffee
|410 Walnut St.
|425-774-5962
|Takeout
|Waterfront Café (Eatery)
|300 Admiral Way
|425-743-9590
|Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window
|Waterfront Coffee Company
|101 Main St., Edmonds
|425-670-1400
|Takeout
|Wonton Noodle House
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-775-8628
|Dine-in and takeout
|Zeeks Pizza
|4309 196th St. S.W.
|425-893-8646
|Outdoor dining, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|Zuri’s Donutz
|7600 196th St. S.W.
|425-582-8803
|Takeout and third party delivery
