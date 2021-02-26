Will Chen to launch city council campaign March 4

Edmonds City Council candidate Will Chen is officially kicking off his campaign with a virtual event via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

You can register to attend here.

“Our community must come together to address the issues that affect us all,” Chen said in his message announcing the March 4 campaign kickoff. “I will bring much needed diversity to the council. As a first-generation American, I have a deep understanding of the difficulties facing our community and those who often feel unheard.”

Chen, who runs a CPA firm just off Edmonds’ Highway 99, was born and raised in China but came to the U.S. for college and graduate school. He is fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin. He is a current member of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board, a member of Edmonds Rotary Club and served as an Edmonds Citizens Housing Commissioner.

In his earlier announcement of his plan to seek a council seat, Chen said he has not yet decided which position he will run for. Three of the council’s seven seats — Positions 1, 2 and 3 — are up for election this year. Kristiana Johnson, who holds Position 1, is a retired transportation planner who has been on the council since 2012. Position 2 is occupied by Luke Distelhorst, facing election after he was appointed to fill out the remainder of Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson’s council term. Position 3 is held by three-term Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, a retired state government manager who was first elected to the council in 2009.

Others who have already said they are running for city council this year are Edmonds Planning Board member Alicia Crank, who will seek Position 1; small business owner Janelle Cass, who is running for Position 2; and former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who also has not yet decided which position to file for.