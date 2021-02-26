William F. (Bill) Anderson: Memorial service March 19 for Edmonds wildlife photographer

William E. Anderson, age 70, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021. He was born February 4, 1950 in Eugene, Oregon to Elywn and Beverly Anderson—the oldest of four children.

After graduating high school in Lewiston, Idaho, Bill attended Washington State University and graduated with a major in Microbiology with a focus on environmental health. While working as a health inspector for the county of Sacramento, Bill attended night school at McGeorge Law school. Upon graduation he applied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and served as an agent until his retirement in 2007. Although Bill’s life took him down many paths, he remained close with many of his school friends and made many more throughout his life.

Bill and Pauline met while attending Sacramento City College and were married in 1976. They adopted their daughter Jennifer from Seoul, Korea in 1983 and later their son Daren from Pusan, Korea in 1990. Bill was a loving and devoted father, and when Daren later joined Special Olympics Bill volunteered countless hours to the organization—he was Daren’s biggest fan.

Bill was a life-long learner and he continued to pick up skills and hobbies into his retirement. He was fluent in Mandarin and loved to use his skills in the language outside of work. In addition to his language skills, he had many hobbies including trains, skiing, motorcycles and photography, to name just a few. Bill was an avid supporter of the conservation of the Edmonds Marsh and was recognized for his efforts by the city’s mayor proclaiming December 3, 2019 Bill Anderson day. His love of photographing Edmond’s wildlife led him to a position on the planning committee for the Puget Sound’s annual Bird Fest.

Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline; his two children, Jennifer and Daren, son-in-law Steve, mother Beverly, brother Bob, sister Anne; and his nieces and nephews: Liz, Matt, Aisa, Bree, Katy, AJ, Ryan, Sarah, Amelia, Thomas, Tess, Adal, Isabell, James, Alma, Charlotte, and Jay.

Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service March 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Pilchuck Audubon Society for “Avian Habitat Use Monitoring at Edmonds Marsh Project”.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.