Join the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society and the Edmonds Historical Museum virtually Monday March 1, at 4 p.m. for the organization’s annual meeting.

Edmonds Historical Museum Director Katie Kelly and the society’s board of directors will reflect on 2020 and what is in store for 2021.

A link to the meeting will be sent at least 30 minutes prior to the event. Contact the museum at info@historicedmonds.org to request the meeting link.