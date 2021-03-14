32nd District legislators hosting live virtual town hall March 15

Join Washington State 32nd District representatives for a live virtual town hall on Monday, March 15 at 7 p.m. Sen. Jesse Salomon, Rep. Cindy Ryu and Rep. Lauren Davis will share their thoughts on their legislative priorities and answer questions from constituents.

The 32nd District includes portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Submit questions ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/3TDTLD9

Or submit questions live during the event by leaving a question in the comment section.

You can watch the event via Facebook here.