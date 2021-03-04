A year later, Edmonds police continue to investigate 7-11 clerk’s murder

It has been just over a year since Edmonds resident Nagendiram Kandasamy was murdered while he was working at a 7-11 store in the 23800 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds. Edmonds police said they are still actively investigating the homicide, and are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Kandasamy was killed Feb. 21, 2020 by a masked assailant who burst into the store and jumped on the counter before shooting him. Roughly three weeks later, on March 15, detectives located two persons of interest who were taken into custody after a prolonged standoff with a police SWAT team.

“The 24-year-old man and 25-year-old woman continue to be persons of interest in the investigation but have not been formally charged with this incident,” Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. “The male remains in custody on other charges while the female was released from custody in December of 2020. ”

Detectives continue to investigate and have remained in regular contact with victim’s family, McClure said. Police have also worked closely with the Snohomish County prosecutor and other law enforcement partners “to provide a thorough investigation that is supported by facts that will lead to a conviction in a court of law,” he added.

Police say there have been many challenges in this complex investigation, including the fact it took three weeks before the persons of interest were identified and evidence was recovered. “Detectives have remained steadfast in their investigation and their efforts to bring to justice those who are responsible for or who assisted in Mr. Kandasamy’s murder,” McClure said.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact Edmonds Police at: Policetips@edmondswa.gov or the Tip Line at 425-771-0212.

Crime Stoppers and the 7-11 Corporation have also partnered to offer an $11,000 reward for an arrest and charges against a suspect or suspects. If you wish to remain anonymous and receive the cash reward, you need to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone or by going to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name. You can also call the anonymous hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“The Edmonds Police Department will continue working until charges can be filed against those responsible and the family of Mr. Kandasamy can be provided some aspect of closure,” McClure said.