Acting Chief Jim Lawless announces he is resigning to take Marysville job

After more than 25 years with the Edmonds Police Department, Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless announced Tuesday he would be resigning later this month.
A long-time assistant chief, Lawless will be leaving Edmonds to become assistant chief in the City of Marysville. He has served as acting chief in Edmonds since January 2020. His last day will be March 22.
Though he is leaving Edmonds, Lawless said in a statement that the residents will continue to be served by the department’s officers and praised their dedication to protecting the community.
“I remain incredibly impressed — but in no way surprised — by their continued professionalism and sacrifice during this time of uncertainty and transition,” he said. “The most diverse department in our city has continued to do their job at an exceptionally high level this past year, no matter what has been put in front of them.”
A long-time assistant chief, Lawless was appointed acting chief a year ago. During the 12 months since Lawless’ acting chief appointment, Nelson started one national search, then — after that search was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic — stated that he intended to hire Lawless without a search.
But the Edmonds City Council rejected that idea, so Nelson conducted a second search that produced two finalists: Lawless and Sauk Suitalle Tribal Chief Sherman Pruitt. Nelson ultimately offered the job to Pruitt — but that offer — approved by the city council on a 4-3 vote — was withdrawn after discrepancies were discovered. Nelson then stated he would be conducting another national search and Lawless announcedJan. 14 that he wouldn’t be applying again.
The Edmonds City Council on Jan. 18 extended Lawless’ appointment for an additional six months.
What a complete fiasco and lack of leadership by the Mayor and council members Fraley-Monillas (up for re-election in November), Distelhorst (up for re-election in November), Laura Johnson and Paine.
Thank you for your service Mr. Lawless. I am sure you will be treated with much greater respect in Marysville. We appreciate all you have done for our community.
I would love to read that . Where can a citizen of Edmonds find it to read. Or is that info not available without being a computer wizard. This has now made me angry…real angry. I see little if any news about this on local news channels. I read this paper and Beacon every day..thru all of this. I saw nothing. NOW this love of the computer many don’t have, many older don’t use, and many who are not financially able don’t have all these devices either.
All of my life at least we had local news papers. AP.
I want to know if I fought for Chief Lawless not being told WHY he wasn’t a good choice. What did he do wrong Mayor Nelson. Spill it.
Due to our City Council (specifically Luke Distelhorst, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Laura Johnson & Susan Paine) and Mayor’s incompetency, lack of integrity and transparency regarding the hiring process for our next Chief of Police, the city of Marysville has gained a great addition to its police force.
Thank you for your service Acting Chief Lawless. You handled this botched process with true professionalism.
Absolutely. You are an honorable man. That is quite clear. Good Luck. Deb.
What a tremendous loss to our city. Thank you (interim) Chief Lawless for your years of dedication to EPD and our community. I’m not at all surprised that we are losing yet another great department head.
It’s time for some serious recall considerations here! Now!.
This should have never happened. The resignation(s) the citizens of Edmonds of Edmonds SHOULD have received, Rebecca Anderson listed. Mayor Nelson is not a leader, not be a long shot. The Edmonds Police Departments loss is the Marysville Police Departments gain. Nelson has not, not once, taken any accountability or responsibility for this entire fiasco. Nelson, aided by Luke Distelhorst, Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Laura Johnson & Susan Paine, should ALL be held accountable. Edmonds has lost a true leader and there will now be a huge void of experience, institutional knowledge and dedication in the Edmonds Police Department. With the upcoming retirement of Assistant Chief Don Anderson the command leadership at Edmonds PD will be vacant of experienced, proven leadership. As (interim) Chief Lawless said, the fine men and women of the Edmonds Police Department will continue to serve proudly the citizens of Edmonds. This is a day that never should have come.
Sad isn’t it. I am beginning to think Nelson is just one of Inslee’s toys. What you say about Nelson is glaringly obvious in my opinion.
Olympia is now a dump..Jay’s city. Seattle a real close to gutter status. INSLEE didn’t help I think he encouraged it with Durkin. Shoreline trouble too. Get North or East and you see the cities with Mayors who don’t want SOCIALISM…AND, they aren’t having the problems as much. That should be all the truth we need.
Wonderful news! Now Edmonds can move forward in acquiring a new chief who is respectful of all citizens and staff.
After reading the recent report of his performance with the panel who interviewed him, I truly can’t believe he remained in that position as long as he did. All of what has been exposed will hopefully move EPD in a positive direction!
Dorian you obviously have some bias with the Edmonds Police Department as your comments are without merit.
Dorian,
I don’t understand your enthusiasm on learning that Edmonds will now be without even an acting Chief of Police until further notice. How does this help public safety in the present moment? How does this help our city’s officers?
And so we can all understand the cause for your jubilation, please point us to the specific report you reference in your comment.
Having worked with Interim Chief Lawless for many years during my tenure at Verdant, I found him to be trustworthy, compassionate, ethical and an always consummate professional. Although I no longer serve the Edmonds community, I am saddened by your loss of this outstanding police chief. Edmonds’ loss is truly Marysville’s gain.
Why do you think Edmonds gvmt. Doesn’t like him? They say they had a hearing? Do you know what he did or didn’t do as Chief or before being interim Chief to cause Nelson to so dislike him? Sure is a curious situation.
A tremendous self inflicted loss. Yet another reason why Mike Nelson is in no way fit to be mayor of this city.
We truly appreciate all of the work and dedication you have shown towards this city Chief Lawless. I apologize for the terrible way that you were treated. The failed leadership at City Hall is a disgraceful representation of this great city.
What a tremendous loss for Edmonds. That said, being hired somewhere where this exceptional law enforcement officer will be appreciated is probably the closing of a very traumatic period for Chief Lawless. I had interacted with Chief Lawless on a number of occasions as a resident, and had always been treated with respect, dignity, and felt as though my concerns were heard and evaluated. I hope that residents see some similarity between what has happened with Chief Lawless and compare that to the treatment Chief Best received in Seattle last year where a well respected and extremely competent leader was run out of town. I certainly hope the residents in Edmonds can force the changes that need to happen to right the ship in our community.
Good point. Best was disrespected. She tried…but the SOCIALISTS would have none of that. I will say here I am Democrat…not a Socialist.
Trying and succeeding to be like Seattle is a terrible goal…I think we all see that. The 2 new businesses that recently moved here from SEATTLE apparently didn’t like it there at all. Fear driven she said for her employees being on the dangerous streets full of crime, filth and anything goes behavior.
Want them to leave Edmonds too. Keep this up and yes it will be Seattle. Oddly probably worse.
Chief Lawless continues to act class and professionalism. Thank you for your service, and I wish you all the best
To the mayor and city council~ shame on you. Do better.
Dear MEN: do you have information that can be shared re the document referred to by D. Leigh?
“After reading the recent report of his performance with the panel who interviewed him, I truly can’t believe he remained in that position as long as he did. All of what has been exposed will hopefully move EPD in a positive direction!”
Thank you.
Congrats Jim Lawless, may the wind be at your back and you enjoy your new position, you deserve all of the best. To the City, OUCH! this hurts in more ways than one. Everyone please remember the players in this game