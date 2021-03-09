Acting Chief Jim Lawless announces he is resigning to take Marysville job

After more than 25 years with the Edmonds Police Department, Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless announced Tuesday he would be resigning later this month.

A long-time assistant chief, Lawless will be leaving Edmonds to become assistant chief in the City of Marysville. He has served as acting chief in Edmonds since January 2020. His last day will be March 22.

Though he is leaving Edmonds, Lawless said in a statement that the residents will continue to be served by the department’s officers and praised their dedication to protecting the community.

“I remain incredibly impressed — but in no way surprised — by their continued professionalism and sacrifice during this time of uncertainty and transition,” he said. “The most diverse department in our city has continued to do their job at an exceptionally high level this past year, no matter what has been put in front of them.”

A long-time assistant chief, Lawless was appointed acting chief a year ago. During the 12 months since Lawless’ acting chief appointment, Nelson started one national search, then — after that search was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic — stated that he intended to hire Lawless without a search.

But the Edmonds City Council rejected that idea, so Nelson conducted a second search that produced two finalists: Lawless and Sauk Suitalle Tribal Chief Sherman Pruitt. Nelson ultimately offered the job to Pruitt — but that offer — approved by the city council on a 4-3 vote — was withdrawn after discrepancies were discovered. Nelson then stated he would be conducting another national search and Lawless announcedJan. 14 that he wouldn’t be applying again.

The Edmonds City Council on Jan. 18 extended Lawless’ appointment for an additional six months.