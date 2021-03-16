After nine years in Edmonds, Cheesemonger’s Table closing its doors April 1

The Cheesemonger’s Table, a casual café and gourmet food market in Edmonds, has announced that it will be closing permanently on April 1. The Cheesemonger’s Table has operated in its spot next to Hazel Miller Plaza for the past nine years.

“The whole team at The Table will miss serving our community,” said owner Strom Peterson, “But we are excited to soon announce a collaborative project that will introduce Edmonds to its newest wine bar.”

Peterson and his wife Maria Montalvo have owned and operated a small business in Edmonds since 2002. They opened their first restaurant in Edmonds, Olives Gourmet Foods, with childhood friend Michael Young. Young was a chef in San Francisco looking for a change, and Peterson had identified a void in the Edmonds dining options—”a place to get a good sandwich.”

“Edmonds was not the foodie community then that it is now, and we wanted to help change that,” said Peterson. “We also featured fine cheeses and charcuterie, things that you could not find in supermarkets then.”

Over the years, Olives morphed into a wine bar, with the cheese part of the business moving to a separate location, Resident Cheesemonger. That all came back together as The Cheesemonger’s Table in 2012.

“Strom and I wanted to make and serve craveable food—the kind of food that brings a smile to your face,” Montalvo said. “The most important lesson we learned over the years is that food is better when it is made by people who really care about the product and about the people who are eating it. It was our team that made The Table what it is.”

Peterson and Montalvo are clear that the restaurant is not closing because of COVID-19 and related restaurant shutdowns. The couple’s other professional work — Peterson is a Washington State legislator and Montalvo as a non-profit executive director — has meant less time for the business. They believe they could no longer invest the time and energy that the team, customers and “our loved of the food” deserved, Montalvo said.

Peterson said that they searched for several months to find the right people to take over the business, and will soon share more details about the new wine bar that will take The Table’s place.

“It will be hard to say goodbye, but we are so happy that throughout it all, cheese has been at the forefront of our culinary adventures and that our customers truly loved what we did.” Peterson said.

“That is just right,” added Montalvo, “Since our mantra at The Table is, Cheese is Love!”

For more information, go to www.cheesemongerstable.com.