Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club names Educators of Month for February

The following Edmonds School District staff were honored last month as Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month:

Martha McCorkhill, a Hilltop Elementary paraeducator. “Martha goes above and beyond for the students and teachers at Hilltop,” Principal Melissa Somoza said. “She leads our safety team and is a mentor to our para staff. She anticipates needs to prevent issues and takes the initiative to ensure a successful experience for students, staff and families. Her kindness is felt by everyone she interacts with.”

Terence Thomas, Edmonds eLearning Academy’s Science teacher. “He has gone above and beyond during these last 11 months, creating wonderful, creative science experiences for our high school students,” Principal Christy Frary said.

Steve Vande-Griend, Lynnwood Elementary teacher. “Steve is a leader in our LWE community. His strengths lie in building relationships with students, inspiring a love of learning, and always contributing optimism,” said Principal Jacklyn Henly. “If there is an issue – he is right there to be part of the solution. Not only does he work to continually sharpen his own practice, but he also helps guide our leadership team in school improvement efforts and provide students with extra curricular activities such as arts and drama. Our community and students are bettered by Steve!”