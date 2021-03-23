Application period now open for City of Edmonds 2022 tourism promotion grants 

Applications for grant awards from the Lodging Tax Fund to promote 2022 events and programs in Edmonds that attract visitors from outside the city are now available, the City of Edmonds said.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee recommends how to use city lodging tax revenue for tourism promotion. These recommendations, approved by the city council as part of the annual city budget, include awarding grants to organizations that produce and promote events or programs that bring visitors to Edmonds. The award cycle is once a year. Applications for 2022 will be accepted until May 28.

Arts-related, not-for-profit organizations seeking grants up to $2,600 for events or programs that promote arts and culture-related tourism may apply through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Awards program. Applications are available by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov or frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.

Not-for-profit organizations seeking funds for any kind of event, activity or program that generally promotes tourism to Edmonds may apply directly to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for funding. To learn more, contact Megan Luttrell at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.

Both of these applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 28.

All awards are reviewed and recommended by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for city council review and final approval as part of the 2022 budget.