Arts in Action live-stream event March 12 to showcase youth artists

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is hosting a free live-stream broadcast of the Arts in Action student showcase from 6:20-7:30 p.m. this Friday, March 12.

Celebrating student activism, Arts in Action honors the wide range of youth artistic expression, bringing spoken word and dance performances to the stage with music, song and visual artists from elementary school age through college.

The program is sponsored by the Edmonds School District, the Edmonds Center for the Arts, and the Communities of Color Coalition.

Planning committee member Courtney Wooten explained that Arts in Action was born from a collaboration with local residents in the Edmonds School District who have been working to support the Black Lives Matter Year of Purpose in local schools. “Our youth have important and powerful things to say, and we know that historically, student activism has always helped our communities work toward equality and liberation,” she said.

Local businesses Morgan and Moss, Walnut Street Coffee, Vicki Young Real Estate, Aspire at Dendreon, Northwest Coastal Hoops and Kennelly Keys are sponsoring honorariums for each the students performing live at Arts in Action. “It’s important to let our students know how much our community values their voices and their vision for a better tomorrow,” said committee member Karissa Richards.

You can watch the live-stream at this link.