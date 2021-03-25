Aug. 2 trial date set for suspect in stabbing death outside Lynnwood Fred Meyer

An Aug. 2 trial date has been set for the 26-year-old woman charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man in front of the Lynnwood Fred Meyer in January, according to the Snohomish Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Shayla Baylor is being held in Snohomish County Jail on a $1 million bond. She faces mutiple charges of second-degree murder and assault after allegedly stabbing 62-year-old Lynnwood resident Greg McKnight Jan. 24 during an argument in front of Fred Meyer — located in the 4600 block of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood — before fleeing the scene. Baylor was arrested Feb. 5 in Oakland, Calif. area.

According to documents filed Jan. 29, McKnight– who was handicapped and using an electric scooter — finished shopping and exited the store around noon, heading to his vehicle parked in a nearby handicapped-accessible stall.

However, a Fred Meyer employee said McKnight was unable to get into his vehicle because another vehicle — a silver Nissan Sentra later identified as the vehicle associated with the suspect — was illegally parked and too close to his vehicle. According to a witness, when McKnight turned around, Baylor maintained a “predatory stance” while repeatedly thrusting the knife at the victim’s legs.

McKnight was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. During the autopsy, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified three cuts to the back of his legs, including one on the back of his left leg that was approximately 4 inches long and 5.5 inches deep. According to the medical examiner, the latter cut severed the victim’s femoral artery, causing him to bleed out at the scene.

Baylor is facing charges of second-degree murder, and first-, second- and third-degree assault.

–By Cody Sexton