Author William McClain to speak at March 25 Friends of Edmonds Library meeting

Local author William McClain will discuss his book The Risk in Crossing Borders at the Friends of the Edmonds Library free virtual program at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
You can register here to have a meeting link sent directly to your email.
McClain will share what led him to writing in general, and this book specifically, as well as experiences in self-publishing. He will also talk about the cultural settings and social issues in his work, particularly regarding refugees, war and transgender identities.
