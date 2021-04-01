Chinese American political engagement topic of April 3 virtual forum

Political engagement in the Chinese American community is the topic of a virtual forum set for 10 a.m.-noon this Saturday, April 3,

Participants include Will Chen, Edmonds City Council candidate; Conrad Lee, Bellevue City Councilmember and former mayor; Michael Fong, deputy mayor of Seattle and Murray Lee, board member of the American Jewish Committee in Seattle.

The forum will explore why Chinese American communities need to be politically active and how they can develop a louder political voice. Panelists will also discuss what Chinese Americans can learn from the Jewish community. Modereator is journalist Mahlon D. Meyer.

You can register for the forum at this link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvcuypqT0qGNw9V-XjFWpMhp_-6FkPS5mG