City council presentation focuses on data driving housing affordability in Edmonds

The cost of housing in Edmonds and surrounding cities and ideas for making it more affordable to people in a range of income levels was the focus of a presentation to the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night.

The speaker was Chris Collier, program manager for the Alliance for Housing Affordability, which is comprised of Snohomish County jurisdictions including Edmonds and provides data and analytics on housing issues.

Collier began by sharing a chart demonstrating the difference over time — from 2000 to 2020 — between the number of new housesholds established in Snohomish County and new housing units being built — either home ownership or rentals. In 2003, for example, there were 935 more units of housing — of all types — than new households. In 2016-17, the county “went into the negatives” in terms of housing units created vs. new households, he said.

“This has an impact on the price of housing,” Collier said. The median sale price for a single-family deetached home countywide was $525,000 in 2020, up from $306,000 in 2000, after adjusting for inflation. “We just don’t have enough homes to go around,” he said.

And even if they find a home, county residents don’t have adequate median income to afford a median-priced house, he said.

Those who can’t afford to own a home will likely rent, and that has also become increasingly unaffordable, he said.

He then looked at the geographic affordability in Edmonds and nearby cities, sharing a slide called “Who Can Buy Where,” which compared the cost of single-family homes vs. townhomes/condos in various cities. In Edmonds, the average single-family home is $750,000 and townhome/condo $439,000; in Lynnwood, a single-family home is $560,000 and a townhome/condo is $290,000 and in Mountlake Terrace, the pricing is $519,000/$597,000.

He then added an example of the salary range of four occupations — adminstrative law judge, physicist, emergency management coordinator and audiologist– pulled from 730 occupations listed in the tri-county region of Snohomish/King/Pierce counties. The data indicates that people in these professions aren’t able to afford a home on a single income — and that’s true in Edmonds as well as in nearby cities. But he said, it impacts a broader group, since “1.5 million workers in the three-county area have a median income of less than $85,000 a year.”

Rentals are also unaffordable for many in South Snohomish County on a single income, Collier said, pointing to a chart with monthly rental costs in the various cities. Edmonds comes in at $1,358 monthly for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,646 for a two-bedroom, although he noted that the city’s rental costs are likely higher because he relied on voluntary responses from private landlords and that only included nine properties. He then brought in the salary ranges of four more occupations — chemist, plumber, graphic designer, and marriage and family therapist — to show how difficult it would be for those professionals to afford monthly rent in Edmonds and nearby cities.

Collier also said that combining incomes — assuming people are purchasing a home together as spouses or partners — doesn’t necessarily solve the affordable housing dilemma. He shared a chart that included median salaries for a range of professions — from police/sheriff ($87,220) to barista ($28,280) to welder ($55,680), combined with the annual income required for a home loan in various cities (Edmonds was $158,711). “Even though a lot of households are dual income, a lot of them still can’t afford a home anywhere in Snohomish County” when combining their resources, Collier said.

Collier then took a dive into the type of structures being built both locally and regionally, and noted that as a rule, the focus has been on building single-family housing — at one end of the spectrum — and larger multi-family developments of 50 units or more. There is a missed opportunity, he said, in building medium-density projects of less than 50 units. “We just don’t think of options in betwen those extremes,” he said.

Not having a range of housing options available means that existing residents will be displaced, Collier said, including seniors who are struggling to downsize and both homewners and residents who are “both overleveraged and vulnerable.” He noted that there were 79 “forced sale” (eviction) records through October 2020, most likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The easiest thing Edmonds can do to address the issue of housing affordability, Collier said, is to create home ownership opportunities for people making $90,000 or more. The city should also look at ways to allow — through zoning changes — more affordable housing for those making $50,000 year.

During council discussion, Councilmember Laura Johnson asked Collier how Edmonds could avoid the issues that Seattle has seen in trying to tackle its housing affordability issues. He replied that cities have to address affordability both through creating subsidizing housing and building more housing stock. “Seattle is an example of a city that has exclusively tried to throw money at the problem without changing the market forces of supply and demand that make housing more expensive,” Collier said, adding that about 75% of Seattle’s housing is single-family detached zoning.

He also stressed that housing affordability is a regional issue. Acting alone, “Edmonds can only do so much,” so it’s critical for the city to work with neighboring jurisdictions on Snohomish and King counties to develop solutions, he said.

In other business Tuesday night, the council:

— Held its joint annual meeting with the South County Fire Board of Commissioners, which included a discussion on why the fire authority is not meeting some of the response time standards listed in Edmonds’ contract with the agency. (You can read the list of those here.) in response, fire officials pointed Tuesday night to the council’s 2017 decision to decrease daily staffing at Edmonds fire stations. Councilmember Diane Buckshnis suggested that a committee of councilmembers and fire authority representatives be formed to review current contract standards and determine if adjustments are necessary.

— Heard Mayor Mike Nelson read a proclamation on Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

— Further discussed amendments to the city’s newly adopted tree regulations. Then, after councilmembers spent more than an hour going through additional proposed changes, Council President Susan Paine proposed that they stop work for now and put the existing code — with amendments approved so far — on the consent agenda for the council’s next meeting April 6. (There is no meeting March 30 because it is the fifth Tuesday of the month.) This move was protested by Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, who had further amendments to propose, but Paine argued that the council had spent four meetings on the topic of tree code revisions and had other topics of importance to discuss in future meetings. In the end, the council voted 4-3 to approve Paine’s motion to move the amended code to the consent agenda, with Councilmembers Buckshnis, Kristiana Johnson and Vivian Olson voting no.

— By Teresa Wippel