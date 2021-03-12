City of Edmonds extends application deadline for Economic Development Commission opening

The time period to accept applications to fill an open position on the Edmonds Economic Development Commission has been extended until 4:30 p.m. March 24.

The appointed commissioner will serve in a volunteer capacity for a term running until March 31, 2023.

The city encourages women, people of color, and other minorities to apply for service on this commission. Those interested must fill out and submit the official city application form at edmondswa.gov/boards-commissions-committees-openings.html.

Commissioners must be residents of Edmonds.